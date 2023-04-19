Google Bard now shows more variety in the draft responses it provides to your questions. Google said these drafts are now “more distinct from each other,” allowing you to “expand your creative explorations.”

What is new. Google posted in its updates section that starting on April 21, 2023, two days from now, and Google Bard is “adding more variety to drafts.” “When you view other drafts, you’ll now see a wider range of options that are more distinct from each other,” Google wrote. Google said this will provide a “wider range of more distinct drafts can help expand your creative explorations.”

What it looks like. Here is a screenshot of the drafts in Google Bard. As a reminder, Bard has provided three drafts since it launched, so the drafts are not new, but Google made the drafts more “distinct” from each other.

Why we care. If you want more diversity and options from Google Bard, soon you will have it. You can use these drafts to get more variety in ideas for your content, marketing campaigns, ad copy, and other communications in business or maybe your personal life.

Plus, since generative AI technology, like Bard, Bing Chat, and ChatGPT are changing so quickly, we wanted to document its changes over time.