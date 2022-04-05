A year ago, Google released a reviews management tool that let you more efficiently go through reviews that you want to claim as being against Google’s reviews guidelines and also check the status of the reviews you reported. That tool was only available to accounts that managed under 10 Google Business Profiles, but now, the tool is available to those who manage over ten Google Business Profiles.

According to Ben Fisher, a local SEO and Google product expert, Google has opened up the Google Business Profiles maps reviews tool to those who manage over ten accounts.

How to access the tool. You can access this tool here. Step one is to select your business, then select if you want to check the status of a reported review or if you want to report a new review for a takedown. Then you can go through the process, which has not changed in a year, as documented over here.

Here is a screenshot of the first step, if you manage two or more businesses, you will see the option to select which business you would like to process reviews for:

Available to more. Like we said, previously this feature was not available to those who managed a lot of Google Business Profiles but now it is. So local SEO agencies, companies that have a lot of local listings and those who companies that manage more than 10 listings, can now use this tool.

Why we care. Before a year ago, there was no real way to see the status of reviews you submitted for a takedown in an organized fashion. Now there is a tool that you can use and it now can be used by the companies that need it the most, the local SEOs that manage reviews for their clients and for larger organizations that have a lot of local listings.

This tool makes this process easier to report reviews, appeal review decisions and check the status of reported reviews.

About The Author Barry Schwartz Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns RustyBrick , a NY based web consulting firm. He also runs Search Engine Roundtable , a popular search blog on very advanced SEM topics. Barry's personal blog is named Cartoon Barry and he can be followed on Twitter here.