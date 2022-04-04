Google has a new recycling attribute label you may be able to add to your Google Business Profile, the company announced. This attribute can be used to highlight if your business offers recycling services for its customers.

Google said this makes “it easier than ever for people to find nearby recycling points on Search and Maps.”

What it looks like. You may be able to see examples of this in the wild for queries such as [battery recycling near me] or similar kind queries. But here is an example from Google on what this new attribute looks like:

How do I add it. You can add this new attribute to your local business profile by logging into your Google Business Profile account, clicking on the info tab and then selecting attributes. If you see the recycling attribute, you can select it and save it to your profile. If you do not see it, that means your business category does not support it for your business.

Please note:

Some attributes are only available in certain countries or regions, or to certain categories of businesses. For example, depending on the type of business, you might find attribute options for acceptable payment types, accessibility options, or whether the business is LGBTQ+ friendly.

Attribute names may change over time to better match the ways that people search for businesses.

Why we care. Any icon or label you can add to your Google search listings can help improve your overall click through rates and potentially drive more traffic, customers and sales to your business. So make sure to add all the appropriate attributes to your local listing to gain those icons and labels in your Google Maps and Google Search local listings.

About The Author Barry Schwartz Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns RustyBrick , a NY based web consulting firm. He also runs Search Engine Roundtable , a popular search blog on very advanced SEM topics. Barry's personal blog is named Cartoon Barry and he can be followed on Twitter here.