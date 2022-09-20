Google Display & Video 360 API v2 beta launched
Migrating from v1 to v2 requires updating your endpoint URLs to call v2 and updating your application to account for breaking changes.
Google has announced the public beta for the Display & Video 360 v2 API. Additionally, they also announced the extension of the DV360 API Developer Survey through the end of September to gather more customer feedback on v2 and the API in general.
What the API does. Display & Video 360 API allows users to automate complex Display & Video 360 workflows, such as creating insertion orders and setting targeting options for individual line items.
v2 updates and new features. v2 includes a number of new features and breaking changes. Here are some of the changes introduced in v2:
- You can now retrieve YouTube & Partners line items and their targeting settings using
getand
listmethods in the
advertisers.lineItemsand
advertisers.lineItems.targetingTypes.assignedTargetingOptionsservices.
- You can now retrieve and update assigned targeting options for multiple line items in a single request using the new
advertisers.lineItems.bulkListAssignedTargetingOptionsand
advertisers.lineItems.bulkEditAssignedTargetingOptionsmethods.
- You can now update the
lineItem.entityStatusfield across multiple line items in a single request using the new
advertisers.lineItems.bulkUpdatemethod.
- Some targeting types now use enum values as
assignedTargetingOptionIdvalues, enabling the retrieval, creation, and deletion of targeting settings with enums.
Dig deeper. You can read the API announcement from Google here. The survey can be found here. Developers requiring additional information can review the release notes.
Why we care. Developers and advertisers should migrate their Display & Video 360 API from v1. Note that you’ll need the most recent version of the client library and update your configuration to use v2.