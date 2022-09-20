Google has announced the public beta for the Display & Video 360 v2 API. Additionally, they also announced the extension of the DV360 API Developer Survey through the end of September to gather more customer feedback on v2 and the API in general.

What the API does. Display & Video 360 API allows users to automate complex Display & Video 360 workflows, such as creating insertion orders and setting targeting options for individual line items.

v2 updates and new features. v2 includes a number of new features and breaking changes. Here are some of the changes introduced in v2:

You can now retrieve YouTube & Partners line items and their targeting settings using get and list methods in the advertisers.lineItems and advertisers.lineItems.targetingTypes.assignedTargetingOptions services.

and methods in the and services. You can now retrieve and update assigned targeting options for multiple line items in a single request using the new advertisers.lineItems.bulkListAssignedTargetingOptions and advertisers.lineItems.bulkEditAssignedTargetingOptions methods.

and methods. You can now update the lineItem.entityStatus field across multiple line items in a single request using the new advertisers.lineItems.bulkUpdate method.

field across multiple line items in a single request using the new method. Some targeting types now use enum values as assignedTargetingOptionId values, enabling the retrieval, creation, and deletion of targeting settings with enums.

Dig deeper. You can read the API announcement from Google here. The survey can be found here. Developers requiring additional information can review the release notes.

Why we care. Developers and advertisers should migrate their Display & Video 360 API from v1. Note that you’ll need the most recent version of the client library and update your configuration to use v2.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks. Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.