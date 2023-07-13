Google is rolling out Bard to more countries, in more languages, and adding a bunch of new features. Google is “announcing Bard’s biggest expansion to date,” Google wrote. In fact, Google said Bard is “now available in most of the world,” and in “most widely spoken languages.”

Wider availability

Google Bard is now available in over 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish. Bard is also now available in more places, including Brazil and across Europe – Europe has been a rough spot for generative AI launches. Google cited that it was able to go to Europe based on its recent announcement of engaging with the community around AI principles and responsibilities.

New features

Google also added four new features to Google Bard including pin and rename conversations, export code to more places, share answers and using images for prompts.

Pin and rename conversations. In order to help users see their passed prompts and questions, Google added the ability to pin and rename those conversations. After you behin a conversation, you should see an option to pin, rename and pick up recent conversations in the sidebar of Bard.

Export code more places. Google now lets you export the code that Bard generates to more places including export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab, which Google added some time ago.

Share answers. In Bard you can now also share your responses and answers with others through new shareable links.

Images for prompts. As promised at Google I/O, you can now also use images in your prompts with the power of integrating Google Lens into Bard. Users can upload images with prompts and Bard will analyze the photo to help. This feature is now live in English, and Google said it will expand to new languages soon.

Listen to responses. Google Bard can now also can listen to Bard's responses. Google said this would help people trying to learn the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script. There is a new sound icon on the responses that will allow you to listen to those responses.

Adjust responses. Also, you can change the tone and style of Bard's responses to five different options: simple, long, short, professional or casual. A new drop-down is available for this tone feature and is live in English today.

Why we care

Bard has proven to be a super useful generative AI tool amongst others, like ChatGPT and Bing Chat. These new features will add to those capabilities and the wider availability will allow more users to use these features.