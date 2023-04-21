Google Bard can now help you code, and it supports over 20 different programming languages, including C++, Go, Java, Javascript, Python, and Typescript. So those of you that do a lot of coding during your search marketing tasks may want to utilize Google Bard or other AI chat engines, like ChatGPT or Bing Chat, to help with coding.

Coding with Bard. Google showed examples of how Bard can help you code. Google said you could “export Python code to Google Colab,” without having to use copy and paste to get it into Colab. Bard can also assist with writing functions for Google Sheets, Google explained.

Bard can help you debug code. Plus, if Bard gives you an error message or code that doesn’t do what you intended, you can just tell Bard, “this code didn’t work, please fix it,” and Bard can help you debug.

Bard can also explain what code does, here is an example of Bard explaining code:

Why we care. If you do any coding, maybe Bard can help you along the way. Try prompting Bard for help with languages like C++, Go, Java, JavaScript, Python, TypeScript, and even Google Sheets functions. Google said this should work for programming experience levels from beginners to experienced engineers.