Last week Twitter user Len received an email from Google Ads notifying him that starting on June 30, some of his client’s accounts will need five reviews before being allowed to run a Local Service Ad (LSA). The current requirement is one review.

What Google says. Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin responded back to Len stating that the process to advertise with LSA’s hasn’t changed, but the review requirements had. She adds “More customer reviews help build trust and will mean more opportunities to connect with potential clients.”

Who is affected. Right now there are only a handful of US businesses that will need five reviews starting June 30. Those business categories are:

Real estate agents and brokers

Personal injury lawyers

HVAC

House cleaners

Tree service

Roofing

Interestingly, some business categories that will remain unchanged with one review or less are:

Child care

Family lawyers

Financial planners (no review requirement!)

General contractors

Full requirements. You can review the LSA official documentation here.

Why we care. We know that more reviews help consumers make educated and informed decisions. But this new policy could make it more difficult for new businesses to advertise on LSA’s. Nonetheless, fake reviews are a reality and it’ll be interesting to see how Google will address this in the future. It’s also curious that categories such as child care, financial planners, and general contractors- where you may want to do a little more research into whom you’re trusting, have less requirements.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.