Google increases Local Search Ads review requirements
Some US business categories may see their Local Search Ads disabled until they meet the new requirement.
Last week Twitter user Len received an email from Google Ads notifying him that starting on June 30, some of his client’s accounts will need five reviews before being allowed to run a Local Service Ad (LSA). The current requirement is one review.
What Google says. Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin responded back to Len stating that the process to advertise with LSA’s hasn’t changed, but the review requirements had. She adds “More customer reviews help build trust and will mean more opportunities to connect with potential clients.”
Who is affected. Right now there are only a handful of US businesses that will need five reviews starting June 30. Those business categories are:
- Real estate agents and brokers
- Personal injury lawyers
- HVAC
- House cleaners
- Tree service
- Roofing
Interestingly, some business categories that will remain unchanged with one review or less are:
- Child care
- Family lawyers
- Financial planners (no review requirement!)
- General contractors
Full requirements. You can review the LSA official documentation here.
Why we care. We know that more reviews help consumers make educated and informed decisions. But this new policy could make it more difficult for new businesses to advertise on LSA’s. Nonetheless, fake reviews are a reality and it’ll be interesting to see how Google will address this in the future. It’s also curious that categories such as child care, financial planners, and general contractors- where you may want to do a little more research into whom you’re trusting, have less requirements.
