Technically the new feature was released in 2021, but only to a small number of users. But now Google is slowly ramping up a tool they label “Organise keywords into ad groups.” This was first brought to our attention on Twitter by Tauqueer Aziz, and confirmed by a Google spokesperson today.

Google updated a new feature in the "Keyword Planner Section". Organise Keywords Into Ad Groups 🔥 @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/StnsAmSqBo — Tauqeer Aziz (@tauqueeraziz) August 5, 2022

What Google says. Google confirmed the new feature in a statement today:

You could always manually choose to add keywords to ad groups (manually picking which ones to add where). This feature adds the ability to use an automated machine learning system where we suggest which ad groups are the best ones for the keywords, instead of you manually doing the placement.

This should hopefully save advertisers time and effort if they have thousands of keywords/ad groups to sift through. The ability to manually add keywords still exists.

Why we care. This new feature aims to save advertisers time by automatically allocating keywords into relevant ad groups. But just like with most automation, use with caution. Test, analyze, and adjust as necessary.

