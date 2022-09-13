Advertisers and developers using Google Ad scripts now have support for Performance Max campaigns. You can pause and enable the campaign, and modify most asset types.

Script limitations. Users won’t be able to modify text assets or create new campaigns or asset groups. Furthermore, listing groups cannot be managed via Scripts.

Additional resources. If you’re interested in setting up your Performance Max campaign script, you can visit the AdsApp here. You can read the announcement from Google here.

Why we care. Ad scripts let you automate specific actions in your ad account, saving time and making management of large or multiple accounts much easier. If you manage Performance Max campaigns and you’re using scripts, you can set them up within your account.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks. Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.