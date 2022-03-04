Google has released a new home page for Google Analytics 4 properties. Google said “the Home page surfaces information that’s relevant to you based on your behavior in Analytics.” Google added that “you can use the page to monitor traffic, navigate around Analytics, and get insights about your websites and mobile apps.” Google said the new home page “provides more personalized content as you continue to use Analytics.”

How to see it. To access it, click on the “Home” link in the left navigation.

What it looks like. Here is a screenshot of the new home page:

Broken into five parts. The new home page is broken into these five parts:

Overview shows metrics that are relevant to you based on your behavior in Analytics

Realtime shows activity as it happens using data from the Realtime report

“Recently viewed” provides links to parts of Analytics that you visited most recently

“Because you view frequently” shows cards that you view often

“Insights” shows unusual changes, emerging trends, and other insights about your sites and apps

More details. Google has posted a more detailed help document breaking out how to use this new home page over here.

Why we care. When Google makes changes to the features you use on a daily or hourly basis, it can take some time to adjust. So go check out this new home page in GA4 and acclimate yourself to it. Dig in and hopefully you will find new tidbits and pieces of information that you didn’t see in the previous version.