Google Merchant Center allows retailers to save product filters
Save-able product filters can enable marketers to more quickly zoom into the product category they want to analyze.
George Nguyen on December 29, 2021 at 12:31 pm
The ability to save product filters has been spotted in Google Merchant Center. We’ve reached out to Google for more details about this feature but have not received a response at the time of publication.
Tip of the hat to Kirk Williams of ZATO Marketing for bringing this to our attention.
Why we care
This nifty, albeit minor, update can save marketers some time that might otherwise be spent fumbling through data to find what they’re looking for. Being able to save product filters enables marketers to more quickly analyze different product categories, such as clearance items, for example.
More Google Merchant Center news
- Google Merchant Center shows relative visibility, page overlap rate, higher position rate metrics
- Google Merchant Center now automatically displays badge eligibility for products
- Google introduces new ‘Deals’ features for the Shopping tab and Merchant Center