Google has updated its Shopping ads Policy Center and free listings Policy Center to improve transparency for advertisers and retailers. These updates provide clearer information about how Google enforces its policies.

What’s new. Google has clarified the YouTube Shopping ads requirements and Discovery product ads format requirements to help retailers understand why their ads may not be performing well and how to address any issues.

The policies. You can review the Google Shopping ads policy center here, as well as the free listings policies to get a better understanding of how the policies are enforced.

Why we care. These updates are important for advertisers to improve their understanding of policy enforcement and optimize their advertising strategies for better return on investment (ROI).