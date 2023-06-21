Google has upgraded the capabilities of its Store Sales reporting and bidding to help marketers working on Performance Max campaigns to boost offline sales.

The new features have been built to help advertisers better understand omnichannel shoppers, who are 2.9x more likely to make a purchase from brands, according to Google.

Why we care: Marketers can accurately measure their brand’s total sales both on and offline using Store Sales, helping them to better optimize bids for in-store revenue, potentially resulting in a higher omnichannel return on ad spend (ROAS) and increased offline sales.

What’s new? Google has added an array of new and improved features to Store Sales to help advertisers better understand the success of their campaigns. This includes:

Smart bidding capabilities: This feature optimizes Google ads for improved store sales conversions.

This feature optimizes Google ads for improved store sales conversions. Alignment of reporting: This methodology, which can be used across Store Visit and Store Sales, will enable advertisers to better understand store visit-to-purchase rates by campaign.

This methodology, which can be used across Store Visit and Store Sales, will enable advertisers to better understand store visit-to-purchase rates by campaign. Holistic measurements: There will now be ROAS calculations for online and offline conversions.

How it works: Store Sales analyses sales data to measure online-to-offline ad activity. By uploading and matching your brand's transaction data, Store Sales can help advertisers identify how ads translate into offline purchases.

What has Google said? Beta customers who have used Store Sales have reported a significant lift in their sales volume and ROAS. In a statement, Google said that Dutch variety chain store HEMA saw an 89% rise in Omnichannel return-on-ad-spend as it was able to create more personalized ads by using its data. Meanwhile, Indian jewelry brand Tanishq reported a 7% increase in offline sales.

Deeper dive: For more information on implementing store sales data and Performance Max bidding campaign analysis, visit Google's Help Center for Store sales or Smart Bidding.