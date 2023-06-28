Google has urged marketers to import their web and app conversions from Google Analytics 4 into Google Ads.

Advertisers that have a linked Google Ads account may have already received a message advising of the new import conversions recommendation.

If your GA4 account is eligible for the import, a card will likely appear at the top of the Advertising snapshot page, as a card on the Home page, or as a card on the Insights Hub page.

Why we care. Importing the data will make life easier for marketers as they can access their web and app conversion in Google Ads, meaning they don’t need to revert back to GA4. It will also help advertisers to better optimize bids which will potentially result in improved performance.

How does conversion data help marketers? Tracking conversions is how marketers understand which of their ads are actually resulting in sales. So it's essential they have easy access to this data to make adjustments to campaigns where necessary, such as amending keywords, budgets, bidding and more. This ultimately results in maximizing profits and cutting costs in Google Ads.

Deep dive. To get the most useful and accurate data and take advantage of Google's latest features, read the search engine's GA4 Recommendations guide.