Yesterday Google released Ads Editor version 2.1, as seen here by Twitter user Boris Beceric.

Google confirmed the update and linked their help doc which you can review here.

Whats new. The update includes:

Table header recommendations

Primary Display Status

Overview recommendation cards

Recommendations

Warning dialogue for cross-account copy and paste

Validate aligned budget or bid strategy

Video-Drive conversions campaigns with shopping

Final URL expansion

Initial view on start-up

Global offers

Lead form: custom questions, age question

Lead form extensions at account level

Budget Explorer

Additionally, the “Include Display Network” option is no longer available for standard Shopping campaigns. It’s always set to “Disabled”.

Why we care. Google ads editor users now have additional options and features that were not available in version 2.0, which had been released in March and updated to support Performance Max campaigns.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.