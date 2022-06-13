Google Ads Manager has added eight new features and updates that advertisers should be aware of. Plus, Google has teased four additional updates that are coming soon.

What’s new. The newly released updates are:

PPID (publisher provided identifier) Time-to-Live (TTL) Extension has increased from 90 to 180 days.

Optimized pricing to reflect inventory value. Can be disabled via your network settings.

Facebook’s rebrand as Meta. Publishers will now see ‘Meta’ in all references in the ads manager.

Updated ad experiences video protections. Now called “Block non-instream video ads.”

Troubleshoot transparency files for MCM publishers. Google is aiming to have the SupplyChain Object for MCM Manage Inventory publishers update completed by the end of June.

GA4 integration for web data is now in open beta.

Updates to the “Bid rejection reason” in reporting and data transfer. Additional granularity is being added to the “bid rejection reason” in both reporting and data transfer to be more specific about scenarios that result in bid losses.

The WebView API for Ads is now available to unlock monetization opportunities.

Coming soon. The following updates are in progress, though Google has not given us a release date.

Updates to Active View measurement.

The enforcement of app-ads.txt for CTV inventory.

Query migration for Ad Exchange Historical report type queries.

Header bidding in yield groups (beta).

Find out more. You can view Google’s release notes here.

Why we care. Google releases a lot of new ad features, updates, and adjustments – often without notice. Being aware of these changes allows us to decide which ones are relevant to us and how/when to implement them.