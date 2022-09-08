Google reports issue affecting Ads Manager Data Transfer
The issue was reported today but could have been affecting user account data since August 30, with no estimated date when it'll be fixed.
Nicole Farley on September 8, 2022 at 11:25 am | Reading time: 1 minute
Google has been experiencing an issue with Ads Manager Data Transfer reporting that some advertisers may notice missing data dating back to August 30.
What Google says. Google has not commented on the issue.
When will the issue be fixed. There is no ETA on when the issue will be fixed but advertisers can keep checking the status dashboard here.
Not new. Google has experienced several outages this year including those from Ads Manager, API, Impression Share, and Auction Insights, to name a few.
- API
- Impression Share and Auction Insights
- Search Console Discover report
- Search quality and indexing
- AdSense and Analytics issues
Why we care. Missing data affects decision making and reporting. If you think you’re missing information from your Ads Manager Data Transfer files, keep checking the dashboard for updates.
New on Search Engine Land