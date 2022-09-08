Google has been experiencing an issue with Ads Manager Data Transfer reporting that some advertisers may notice missing data dating back to August 30.

What Google says. Google has not commented on the issue.

When will the issue be fixed. There is no ETA on when the issue will be fixed but advertisers can keep checking the status dashboard here.

Not new. Google has experienced several outages this year including those from Ads Manager, API, Impression Share, and Auction Insights, to name a few.

Why we care. Missing data affects decision making and reporting. If you think you’re missing information from your Ads Manager Data Transfer files, keep checking the dashboard for updates.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.