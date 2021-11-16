Google announced a couple of weeks ago a new PageSpeed Insights upgrade and that upgrade is now rolling out to everyone. Addy Osmani from Google said this upgrade makes the tool “more intuitive” when measuring performance and improves using real-world and lab data.

PageSpeed Insights tool. The PageSpeed Insights tool analyzes the content of a web page, then generates suggestions to make that page faster. Google upgraded the tool in 2018 to use real world field data from Chrome browsers.

New location. Google moved the tool to https://pagespeed.web.dev/ – previously it was located at https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/

What is new. Google said the user interface is more intuitive “by clearly differentiating between data derived from a synthetic environment and data collected from users in the field.” Google now has set up devoted sections for lab data versus field data in the tool. Labels for “Field Data” and “Lab data” have been replaced with text that indicates what the data means and how it can help. Google also moved the field data section to the top.

Google also has Core Web Vitals assessment result, which earlier appeared as a single word “passed” or “failed” in Field Data. This helps it stand out as a separate subsection with a distinct icon.

Google changed the navigation menu at the top and included links for mobile and desktop centrally on the report page. The links are now more and “distinctly indicate the platform for which the data is being shown,” the company said.

Here is a before and after screenshot:

PageSpeed Insight’s Origin Summary was moved to appear on the clock of a checkbox. Google said moved this report section to a new tab. The Origin Summary provides the aggregated CrUX score for all pages from the origin.

The PageSpeed Insights report now includes a new information section at the bottom of each field and lab card sharing the following details about the sampled data:

Data collection period

Visit durations

Devices

Network connections

Sample size

Chrome versions

There is a new “Expand view” feature that adds a drill-down function to the field data section and allows you to view granular details for the Core Web Vitals metrics.

The page image screenshot was removed and now the image and thumbnails of the page displaying the loading sequence will both be available in the lab data section.

Google also changes some of its measurements for the different metrics.

Love the new UI, Addy! Much clearer indeed :) Something that would be amazing to have: The option to download/export (whether as CSV or Google Sheets) the list of resources flagged to generate issues in the "Opportunities" and "Diagnostics" areas. Would make it easier to share! pic.twitter.com/9gkttDA9s1 — Aleyda Solis 👩🏻‍💻 (@aleyda) November 16, 2021

Why we care. If you are obsessed with speed or want to make your Page Experience scores and Core Web Vital scores the highest possible, you can use PageSpeed Insights to work on that. Review the changes Google made the tool to see what more you can get out of this tool that you did not have beforehand.

About The Author Barry Schwartz Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns Barry Schwartz a Contributing Editor to Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns RustyBrick , a NY based web consulting firm. He also runs Search Engine Roundtable , a popular search blog on very advanced SEM topics. Barry's personal blog is named Cartoon Barry and he can be followed on Twitter here.