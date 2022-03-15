Google has launched a Search Ads 360 integration for Google Analytics 4 (GA4), the company announced Monday.

Why we care. Integrating Search Ads 360 data into GA4 enables advertisers to see sessions, users and conversions within the context of dimensions such as source, campaign, medium and default channel grouping. They’ll also be able to see cross-channel attribution data in their Model comparison and Conversion paths reports.

Contextualizing data can enable better decision-making and more efficient campaigns. This integration may also help advertisers save time that might otherwise be spent flipping between GA4 and Search Ads 360.

Data sharing between Analytics and Search Ads 360. Linking your GA4 property to your Search Ads 360 advertiser allows:

GA4 to export conversions to Search Ads 360.

Search Ads 360 to export campaign and cost data to GA4.

GA4 App- and site-engagement metrics to show in Search Ads 360 reports (only for advertisers using the new Search Ads 360 experience).

How to link GA4 and Search Ads 360. Advertisers using the new Search Ads 360 can follow the procedures below to link GA4.

In Analytics, click Admin. In the Property column, use the menu to select the property you want to link. Under Product Links, click Search Ads 360. In the link table, click Link. If you have the Admin role for one or more Search Ads 360 manager accounts, in the row for Link to Search Ads 360 manager accounts I manage, click Choose accounts to select the manager accounts you want to link your property to. Click Confirm. Click Next. Configure the following settings:

– Enable Personalized Advertising: On by default. This setting allows Analytics data to be used to personalize ads.

– Enable Campaign Attribution: On by default. Turn this setting on to import Search Ads 360 campaign data. Note: If you turn this setting off, then no conversions are attributed to Search Ads 360 and no conversions are exported from Analytics.

– Enable Cost Data Reporting: On by default. Turn this setting on to import Search Ads 360 cost data.

Note: Those not using the new Search Ads 360 will still have to follow the procedure above, in addition to opening their Search Ads 360 interface and creating a link from their Advertiser to their GA4 property in order to also export conversions.