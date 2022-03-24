Google announced it will now show you some healthcare providers appointment availability and give you the ability to book an appointment directly through Google Search. This currently only works in the US and it seems to be limited to one pilot private, MinuteClinic at CVS, but Google hopes to expand this to additional providers in the future.

Hema Budaraju, the lead of Google Health and Social Impact, said Google Search is rolling out a feature “that shows the appointment availability for healthcare providers so you can easily book an appointment.” “You might see available appointment dates and times for doctors in your area,” Google wrote.

What this looks like. Here is a screenshot of the new “appointments” tab in the local pack that lets you filter to see healthcare providers that offer online booking options. It lets you pick various options for what medical attention you require:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Which provides are included. Google said it is working with partners including MinuteClinic at CVS and a number of other scheduling solution providers. Google added that it “we hope to expand features, functionality and our network of partners so we can make it easier for people to get the care they need.”

Health in Search. A few months ago, Google enabled the ability to help you find healthcare providers that take your insurance coverage. So this is the next step in Google’s journey to help people with healthcare.

Why we care. Eventually, Google will open up these options to all healthcare providers and when they do, if you or your clients would benefit from this option, you will want to integrate these booking options and also insurance options, as soon as possible.

If you are using a scheduling or booking service for your medical practice, maybe reach out to them for an ETA on when they will be integrating with Google Search. We will keep you posted on this feature as it expands to other providers and solutions.

This can potentially lead to more visits and patients for your healthcare providers.