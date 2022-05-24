Google today is announcing a big visual change to apparel searches – one which will create a unique blend of Google Ads advertisements and organic listings.

If you’re a retailer running shopping ads, this is one update you need to know about. Here’s what Google is announcing today at Google Marketing Live.

New swipeable shopping feed on search. Organic results will be joined by shopping ads in one larger swipeable visual feed. Here’s what it looks like:

Google has been working to incorporate a more visual display for apparel queries on mobile since September. But shopping ads have still been displayed in the same fashion.

These new ad formats will be available via Search or Performance Max campaigns and all of the imagery will come from advertiser-provided assets for apparel queries.

“These will be clearly labeled as ads and will be eligible to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the page. We’re also rolling out new ways to showcase multiple product images within Shopping ads in the U.S., along with information such as product descriptions, reviews, and product availability, with no further action required of advertisers,” Google told us.

This will be rolling out to advertisers later this year for relevant apparel queries.

Why we care: A bigger, bolder ad type that is mixed with organic results will help all retailers. The ability to swipe for more information adds a level of interactivity and the combo of organic plus ads should help keep searchers engaged and active. This should be a welcomed improvement and will hopefully move to more verticals in the future.

