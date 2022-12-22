On January 20, 2023, Google will update its Dangerous Products and Services and Healthcare and Medicines ads policies to allow for the promotion of FDA-approved pharmaceuticals containing cannabidiol (CBD) and topical, hemp-derived CBD products with THC content of 0.3% or less in California, Colorado, and Puerto Rico.

Why we care. If you’re a brand or advertiser for CBD products in the three approved locations, the new policies will allow you to advertise if you are certified by Google. Advertisers can request certification with Google starting on January 20, 2023, when the form is published.

Certification from LegitScript. Google will only allow CBD products that have been certified by LegitScript to be promoted. The certification process will require that any product that is going to be advertised adhere to the following:

Provide samples of their product to test for compliance with legal THC limits

Provide LegitScript a third-party Certificate of Analysis

Still not allowed. Certain formats, including YouTube Masthead, will not be eligible for serving. CBD will be removed from the Unapproved Pharmaceuticals and Supplements list. All ads promoting other CBD-based products, including supplements, food additives, and inhalants, remain disallowed.

Dig deeper. Review the announcement from Google here.

About the author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.