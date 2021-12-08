On December 1, 2021 Google began to rollout the second product reviews update for the year, the December 2021 product reviews update. This was at the tail-end of the November 2021 core update that finished rolling out the day before, on November 30, 2021 (note, this is an important point for this story). RankRanger and Semrush, two SEO toolsets, sent us data that showed that the December 2021 product reviews update was more volatile than the April 2021 product reviews update – but there may be some caveats to that.

Please note that Google told us that this product reviews update will take approximately three weeks to roll out and we are only now in the start of week number two. So the data may change but generally when Google rolls out these updates, the bulk of the impact you would see from an update would be in the first few days of that rollout.

Data providers show December was bigger than April

RankRanger. The RankRanger team first sent us their data showing that overall the December fluctuations and volatility “were substantially higher in the top three and top five positions,” the company said. This is across comparing the changes in the top three, top five and top ten ranking positions in Google Search:

April PRU in blue and December PRU in orange

This is also when looking at average position changes overall between April (in blue) and December (in orange) product reviews updates:

The company also broke down just the December volatility by niche across sectors by top three, top five and top ten results. The company showed the top five positions both retail and travel stand out as having the most fluctuations and in the top ten results, health and finance showed the most fluctuations.

And you can see that the RankRanger index tracker tool is now starting to show this update somewhat slow down a bit:

Top winners and losers were also provided by RankRanger, showing Tripadvisor, Choice Hotels, Agoda and Hotwire were the losers and Expedia, Kayak, USA News were the top gainers.

Semrush. The Semrush team first sent us their data showing that overall the December fluctuations and volatility also peaked at much higher rates than the April product reviews update. The company said that the volatility highs seen during the December update are far greater than what was recorded in April update.

But Semrush said that if you look at the overall volatility it would appear that the April update was 44% more volatility than the December update. That is likely because this year overall was a lot more volatile than previous years, sending the numbers a bit off overall. If you look at level of volatility as compared to what Semrush normally would see, the April Product Review Update was significantly more volatile. Here is that chart showing this data:

But again, this is not a normal year and the chart showing the peak volatility is probably a better measurement of which update was more significant.

Semrush also broke down this update very vertical for the top five and top ten search results. The shopping vertical seemed to have seen the most drastic movement with 6% of the top 10 coming from 20+ – that would make sense, being this is a product reviews update.

And you can see that the Semrush sensor tool is now starting to show this update somewhat slow down a bit:

Core update impact – if any?

Like I said above, this year overall was a lot more volatile than previous years, which may be setting some of this tracking off a bit. We just finished rolling out the November 2021 core update about 24 hours before the December product reviews update started to roll out. It is possible the tracking tools data may have some overlap? Possibly. Between it being a crazy year with volatility in general both in terms of confirmed and unconfirmed updates and the confirmed updates being very close together – it makes it hard to say with a 100% confidence which update was bigger.

Semrush did tell us that the November 2021 Core Update was bigger than the December product reviews update – but they are two different types of updates and that makes sense. In fact, The December product reviews update is not showing huge amounts of movement compared to the November core update, Semrush said.

In fact, Sistrix, another tool provider, told us early on that they did not see huge changes with this update and didn’t have data to share with us overall. They simply didn’t see huge changes with the products reviews update in general.

More on the December 2021 products reviews update

The SEO community. The December 2021 product reviews update, like I said above, was likely felt more than the April version. I was able to cover the community reaction in one blog post on the Search Engine Roundtable. It includes some of the early chatter, ranking charts and social shares from some SEOs. In short, if your site was hit by this update, you probably felt it in a very big way.

What to do if you are hit. Google has given advice on what to consider if you are negatively impacted by this product reviews update. We posted that advice in our original story over here. In addition, Google provided two new best practices around this update, one saying to provide more multimedia around your product reviews and the second is to provide links to multiple sellers, not just one. Google posted these two items:

Provide evidence such as visuals, audio, or other links of your own experience with the product, to support your expertise and reinforce the authenticity of your review.

Include links to multiple sellers to give the reader the option to purchase from their merchant of choice.

Google product reviews update. The Google product reviews update aims to promote review content that is above and beyond much of the templated information you see on the web. Google said it will promote these types of product reviews in its search results rankings.

Google is not directly punishing lower quality product reviews that have “thin content that simply summarizes a bunch of products.” However, if you provide such content and find your rankings demoted because other content is promoted above yours, it will definitely feel like a penalty. Technically, according to Google, this is not a penalty against your content, Google is just rewarding sites with more insightful review content with rankings above yours.

Technically, this update should only impact product review content and not other types of content.

Why we care. If your website offers product review content, you will want to check your rankings to see if you were impacted. Did your Google organic traffic improve, decline or stay the same? Long term, you are going to want to ensure that going forward, that you put a lot more detail and effort into your product review content so that it is unique and stands out from the competition on the web.

