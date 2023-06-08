Google has cut down the time it takes for the new Search Generative Experience, which was opened to some users a few weeks ago by half the time. Google said it released a “major improvement that reduces the time it takes to generate AI snapshots by half,” Danny Sullivan, Google’s Search Liaison wrote on Twitter.

Half the time. One of the early complaints about Google’s Search Generative Experience was how long it took for Google to respond with an AI-generated answer or snapshot. This is a common complaint with most AI search engines, including Open AI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing Chat.

Other quality improvements. Google also said it made a “number of quality updates” to the Search Generative Experience today but did not specify what those quality updates were, outside of the speed metric.

The announcement. Here is the tweet with that announcement:

Two weeks ago, we started opening up access to SGE. Since then, we’ve made a number of quality updates, including a major improvement that reduces the time it takes to generate AI snapshots by half! We hope everyone testing it out enjoys the speedier experience. If you haven’t… — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 8, 2023

Why we care. This is an experimental version of the new Google Search. Playing with this can be fun, educational and exciting. Now that it is faster, you can now use the labs experiment more often and get speedier responses.