Facebook has updated its resource explaining how it ranks content across its website, including Feed, Stories and Reels.

Meta has also announced new tools and features for improved transparency on the social network, which will better assist marketers.

Why we care. Marketers and advertisers need a strong understanding of how Facebook ranks content in order for them to make informed decisions about their campaigns to achieve maximum visibility and engagement.

What’s new? Meta published a number of new features designed to provide greater clarity on its ranking factors via its digital newsroom:

System Cards: Facebook has created 14 system cards to help marketers understand how Facebook uses AI to rank content and create feeds that are tailored to individuals. The cards also explain how individuals can control what they see.

System cards

Facebook’s new system cards are the biggest update to its resource center. This system consists of 14 cards:

Feed: Facebook uses AI to calculate a relevance score for about 500 posts and then ranks them in descending order. The system is built to show a variety of content in the feed, meaning a user shouldn’t see multiple video posts in a row.

Meta’s Content Library and API

Another big update to Facebook's resource center is Meta's new Content Library and API. The database is set to include data from:

Public posts

Pages

Groups

Events

People will be able to use the library to search, explore and filter on a graphical user interface or through a programmatic API.

However, under current guidelines, this tool has been set up specifically for researchers from qualified academic and research institutions pursuing scientific or public interest research topics. In order to gain access to this data, researchers will need to apply.

Personalizing the user experience

Facebook confirmed that in addition to providing greater transparency into its ranking factors, it also wanted to give users the tools to take back control of the content they see – for example, the 'Why Am I Seeing This?" feature.

These tools give Facebook users the ability to shape their own experiences, and choose what what they do and don't want to see. People can make changes by visiting their Feed Preferences on Facebook as well as through Settings.

What has Facebook said? Nick Clegg, Meta's president of Global Affairs, shared details on the Meta digital newsroom about how AI is ranking content and how it'll be easier for users to control what they see moving forward. He said:

"[Our AI] systems make it more likely that the posts you see are relevant and interesting to you. We’re also making it clearer how you can better control what you see on our apps, as well as testing new controls and making others more accessible. And we’re giving more detailed information for experts so they can better understand and analyze our systems."

"Our AI systems predict how valuable a piece of content might be to you, so we can show it to you sooner. For example, sharing a post is often an indicator that you found that post to be interesting, so predicting that you will share a post is one factor our systems take into account."

"As you might imagine, no single prediction is a perfect gauge of whether a post is valuable to you. So we use a wide variety of predictions in combination to get as close as possible to the right content, including some based on behavior and some based on user feedback received through surveys."

"We hope by introducing these products to researchers early in the development process, we can receive constructive feedback to ensure we’re building the best possible tools to meet their needs".

Deep dive: You can find a more detailed explanation of the AI behind content recommendations on the Meta AI blog. For more information on how AI uses signals to make predictions, you can visit Meta's Transparency Center.