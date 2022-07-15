Instagram is continuing to test its Subscription option and has just added three new features for users in the beta group.

Earlier this year. Meta began testing Instagram Subscriptionsin January with a small group of influencers. Today the same features are available to “tens of thousands” of creators in the US.

Three new features. The features that are now available are:

Subscriber chats, powered by messenger and disappear after 24 hours

Exclusive posts or reels

A separate subscriber-only tab on their profile where subscribers can access exclusive content

What Instagram says. “A really important thing to creators everywhere is sustainable income. At the end of the day, if you’re a creator, you’re a business, and a great way to establish some sustainable and predictable income is through Subscriptions,” says Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri. You can view his announcement on the app here.

Why we care. Though this isn’t an ad feature, individual brands that use Instagram to promote their content may benefit from subscriber-only features. This option is likely Meta’s way of competing with TikTok and Snapchat to drive more creators to it’s platform.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks. Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.