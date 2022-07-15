Instagram Subscriptions test adds 3 new features
The new features are now available to thousands of creators and will give them the ability to provide exclusive content to paid subscribers.
Instagram is continuing to test its Subscription option and has just added three new features for users in the beta group.
Earlier this year. Meta began testing Instagram Subscriptionsin January with a small group of influencers. Today the same features are available to “tens of thousands” of creators in the US.
Three new features. The features that are now available are:
- Subscriber chats, powered by messenger and disappear after 24 hours
- Exclusive posts or reels
- A separate subscriber-only tab on their profile where subscribers can access exclusive content
What Instagram says. “A really important thing to creators everywhere is sustainable income. At the end of the day, if you’re a creator, you’re a business, and a great way to establish some sustainable and predictable income is through Subscriptions,” says Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri. You can view his announcement on the app here.
Why we care. Though this isn’t an ad feature, individual brands that use Instagram to promote their content may benefit from subscriber-only features. This option is likely Meta’s way of competing with TikTok and Snapchat to drive more creators to it’s platform.
