As Reels gain in popularity, Instagram is taking it upon itself to move any video you post under 15 minutes (if your account is public) into the Reels category.

When you go to post a video to your profile, Instagram will show this alert.

Discovery. When your Reels are posted to a public profile, they may be eligible and recommended for more people to see. This also allows other users to Remix, edit, and add their own spin on the videos using Instagram’s built-in tools like templates and a new Dual feature that records your front and back cameras simultaneously.

A few exceptions. There are a few exceptions to this, like videos posted before things changed today and videos that are longer than 15 minutes. The blog post also indicated that currently, only videos under 90 seconds in length will be eligible for the Discovery and recommendation system.

Remix tools. Instagram is also expanding tools for Remix to help enhance the way stories are told on Instagram when collaborating with creators and friends, including:

Remix for photos: Photos are core to the Instagram experience. In the coming weeks, you will be able to remix public photos. This gives you a limitless inspiration to create your own unique reel.

Photos are core to the Instagram experience. In the coming weeks, you will be able to remix public photos. This gives you a limitless inspiration to create your own unique reel. Expanded Remix layouts: Choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view to add your own video commentary to existing reels.

Choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view to add your own video commentary to existing reels. Add your clip: Have a hot take? Rather than having your remix appear at the same time as the original reel, you can now add your clip after the original so it plays sequentially.

Read the announcement. You can read more about these new features on Instagram’s blog.

Why we care. The new features are being released in the same week as Facebook breaks up its main feed, and TikTok creators expressing their frustrations over low payouts. If you’re a creator who earns revenue from Instagram Reels, you can take advantage of their new tools and potential greater visibility.

