Are you equally left- and right-brained? Love working with people and numbers? In front of the camera and on spreadsheets? Our marketing services manager position may be for you.

We’re seeking a motivated self-starter to join our growing marketing services team. You’ll participate with our customers and your team members in the ideation, creation, and execution of marketing programs that unearth prospective customers. Webinars, buyer’s guides, and content syndication are among the channels you’ll work in.

We’re looking for someone who can work in a fast-paced, team environment. You must be comfortable with technology and data platforms. The ideal candidate will be able to manage multiple projects leveraging outstanding project management skills and attention to detail while confidently working directly with clients.

Responsibilities:

Create and execute email and other campaigns across multiple channels to achieve client goals and success

Serve as a concierge to clients/sponsors/speakers by communicating program details, deliverables, and timelines

Write copy and promotions that solicit audience participation

Track the status of the programs you manage; prepare and deliver sponsor reporting

Schedule and conduct tech checks for webinars

Coach speakers/sponsors on presentation best practices

Write moderator notes and/or introductions for the moderators to read/record

Provide quality control, proofreading, and formatting of all materials, including lead lists

Qualifications:

Obsessed with external and internal customer satisfaction

A people person: enjoys customers, colleagues, and community members

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Digitally savvy with an eagerness to learn new technologies

Experience creating, implementing, and reporting on e-mail marketing campaigns

Detail-oriented and highly accurate

Exceptional Excel skills

Experience with PowerPoint and Google Slides a plus

Able to manage competing priorities

What we offer:

Competitive salary

Forever work-from-home

Paid vacation

Annual vacation stipend

Interested? Send a cover letter and resume to [email protected]

Job Type: Full-time

Location: Always remote

Salary: $70,000-$85,000 per year

About The Author Chris Elwell Chris is a founding partner and CEO of Third Door Media, the publisher of MarTech and Search Engine Land, and producer of the MarTech Conference and Search Marketing Expo - SMX. TDM accelerates customer acquisition for its clients by providing trusted content and targeted marketing programs that deliver qualified prospects. You can reach Chris at chris[at]thirddoormedia.com. Chris is a founding partner and CEO of Third Door Media, the publisher of MarTech and Search Engine Land, and producer of the MarTech Conference and Search Marketing Expo - SMX. TDM accelerates customer acquisition for its clients by providing trusted content and targeted marketing programs that deliver qualified prospects. You can reach Chris at chris[at]thirddoormedia.com.