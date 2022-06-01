Now hiring: Marketing Services Client Success Manager
We're seeking a motivated self-starter to join our growing marketing services team.
Are you equally left- and right-brained? Love working with people and numbers? In front of the camera and on spreadsheets? Our marketing services manager position may be for you.
We’re seeking a motivated self-starter to join our growing marketing services team. You’ll participate with our customers and your team members in the ideation, creation, and execution of marketing programs that unearth prospective customers. Webinars, buyer’s guides, and content syndication are among the channels you’ll work in.
We’re looking for someone who can work in a fast-paced, team environment. You must be comfortable with technology and data platforms. The ideal candidate will be able to manage multiple projects leveraging outstanding project management skills and attention to detail while confidently working directly with clients.
Responsibilities:
- Create and execute email and other campaigns across multiple channels to achieve client goals and success
- Serve as a concierge to clients/sponsors/speakers by communicating program details, deliverables, and timelines
- Write copy and promotions that solicit audience participation
- Track the status of the programs you manage; prepare and deliver sponsor reporting
- Schedule and conduct tech checks for webinars
- Coach speakers/sponsors on presentation best practices
- Write moderator notes and/or introductions for the moderators to read/record
- Provide quality control, proofreading, and formatting of all materials, including lead lists
Qualifications:
- Obsessed with external and internal customer satisfaction
- A people person: enjoys customers, colleagues, and community members
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Digitally savvy with an eagerness to learn new technologies
- Experience creating, implementing, and reporting on e-mail marketing campaigns
- Detail-oriented and highly accurate
- Exceptional Excel skills
- Experience with PowerPoint and Google Slides a plus
- Able to manage competing priorities
What we offer:
- Competitive salary
- Forever work-from-home
- Paid vacation
- Annual vacation stipend
Interested? Send a cover letter and resume to [email protected]
Job Type: Full-time
Location: Always remote
Salary: $70,000-$85,000 per year
