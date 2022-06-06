On December 21, 2021 Microsoft announced that plans to acquire Xandr from AT&T. Six months later Microsoft has disclosed that the acquisition has been completed.

What is Xandr. Xandr is a “data-enabled technology platform that provides tools that help power a diverse ecosystem connecting marketers and media owners through first-party, data-led advertising solutions across it’s network.”

What Microsoft says. “With Xandr’s talent and technology, Microsoft can accelerate the delivery of its digital advertising and retail media solutions, shaping tomorrow’s digital ad marketplace into one that respects consumer privacy preferences, understands publishers’ relationships with consumers and helps advertisers meet their goals,“ said Mikhail Parakhin, President of Web Experiences at Microsoft.

What this could mean for Microsoft advertisers. By joining forces, Microsoft hopes to combine their audience intel and technology with Xandr’s powerful platform. This could allow Microsoft to leverage their audience network and provide additional inventory such as native video and digital TV.

Additional advertising platforms. With Xandr, Microsoft can accelerate the delivery of digital solutions for the open web by providing large-scale solutions such as:

Xandr Invest

Xandr Monetize

Microsoft Audience Network

PromotelQ

Microsoft Customer Experience Platform

The official announcement. You can read the official announcement here.

New product releases. Microsoft has given no word on specific dates for new products, integrations, or opportunities for advertisers. There are no changes to how businesses are supported today.

Why we care. Bing continues to trail behind Google for most popular search advertising platform. However, this acquisition and the addition of new products, targeting, and opportunities could be lucrative for advertisers looking to an alternative. It’s too soon to speculate how this will impact the digital ad landscape.

