Microsoft Ads has just launched a solution within the Google Import tool to simplify duplicating your Performance Max campaigns across platforms.

They’ve also started a pilot program for importing Performance max campaigns that aren’t using a Merchant Center. The new experience will import these campaigns as Search campaigns and create Dynamic Search Ads (DSA).

Best practices. Microsoft outlines the following best practices for importing Performance Max campaigns using the Merchant Center.

The following are best practices for importing Performance Max campaigns without Merchant Center.

Use the Google Import Tool. You can access the Google Import Tool here.

Dig deeper. Read the Microsoft blog announcement and access the setup checklist here.

Why we care. Microsoft users can now easily import their PMax campaigns from Google, with or without a Merchant Center account. Make sure to follow best practices when importing to ensure your ads don’t get disapproved.

Advertisers who want to import their campaigns before the holidays should start now so they have more time to adjust to the new platform.

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.