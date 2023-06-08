Microsoft Store Ads will now appear in Bing search results, the company announced. Previously only available in the U.S., Microsoft will also open access to Store Ads to advertisers around the world.

Why we care. Aside from expanding the reach of Store Ads campaigns beyond the Microsoft Store to Bing’s search results, advertisers will now have the opportunity to reach customers outside of the U.S. as Microsoft Store Ads is going global this month, with plans to expand to 150 new regions.

How it works. Developers can promote their apps built for Windows on Microsoft Store Ads by following a few simple steps.

First, get in touch with your Microsoft Advertising account manager or Microsoft Store representative.

Then, contact the Microsoft Advertising Sales Team to set up a new account.

Next, call the Microsoft Advertising Support Team if you are a non-managed account customer.

If your app or game is not in the Microsoft Store yet, publish your Windows appOpens in new window.

If you want your add to also have the opportunity to appear in Bing Search results, ensure the Ad Distribution Controls are set to All.

What’s next? Microsoft announced at Build 2023 that it is also planning to launch additional features to simplify its existing process for advertisers.

Premium Search Ads : Available through the Microsoft Store, this feature has been created to offer a visual and prominent ad placement to help advertisers reach more customers and increase downloads.

: Available through the Microsoft Store, this feature has been created to offer a visual and prominent ad placement to help advertisers reach more customers and increase downloads. Microsoft Advertising Software Development Kit (SDK) : Advertisers will be able to use this tool to re-target audiences on the Microsoft Network.

: Advertisers will be able to use this tool to re-target audiences on the Microsoft Network. Simplified user interface: The new design enables advertisers to link their apps with one click once. This will make looking up app information easier as digital marketers will be able to track and analyze app installations, in-app purchases, as well as monitor customer engagement.

The announcement. You can read more about Store Ads in Microsoft’s announcement.