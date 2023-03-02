In the coming months, Google Analytics 4 audience builder will be integrated into Google Ads, making it easier to create and apply audiences from Google Analytics 4 to Google Ads campaigns.

To enable this feature, Google Ads is introducing a new cross-product access management model. This model allows a Google Analytics 4 property Admin to grant explicit permissions to users in a linked Google Ads account. The Google Analytics admin can assign roles to the different permissions available in Google Ads, such as Administrator, Standard, or Read only. These roles will determine access to Analytics features embedded in Google Ads, including the ability to create Analytics audiences directly in Google Ads.

Levels of user access in Google Analytics. Google Analytics offers four levels of user access: Account Owner, Property User, View User, and Analyst. Each level has different permissions, ranging from full control to read-only access.

Account Owner: The Account Owner has full control over the Google Analytics account, including the ability to manage users, create properties and views, and link AdWords and other accounts. There can only be one Account Owner per Google Analytics account. Property User: The Property User has access to a specific property, allowing them to view and manage data for that property. They can create views, manage filters, and link AdWords and other accounts to the property. Property Users can also manage users for the property, but they cannot add or remove other Property Users. View User: The View User has access to a specific view within a property. They can view and manage data for that view, including creating custom reports and setting up goals. View Users cannot create or delete views or modify filters. Analyst: The Analyst has read-only access to a specific view within a property. They can view data, but they cannot make any changes to the account or data.

Managing user access in Google Analytics. To manage user access in Google Analytics, follow these steps:

Sign in to your Google Analytics account and navigate to the Admin section. Click on the Account, Property, or View that you want to manage. Click on User Management under the Account, Property, or View column. Enter the email address of the user you want to add or remove. Select the level of access you want to grant, ranging from Account Owner to Analyst. Click Add or Remove to add or remove a user. Click Notify this user by email to notify the user of the changes.

Best practices for user access management in Google Analytics. Here are some best practices for managing user access in Google Analytics:

Limit access to sensitive data: Only grant access to users who need it. This includes limiting access to personal or sensitive data, such as user IP addresses or financial information. Use Google groups: Create Google Groups to manage access to your Google Analytics account. This makes it easier to manage access and ensure that the right users have access to the right data. Use two-factor authentication: Enable two-factor authentication for all users to ensure that only authorized users can access your Google Analytics data. Audit user access regularly: Regularly review user access to ensure that users have the appropriate level of access and that no unauthorized users have access to your data.

Dig deeper. Read the announcement from Google here.

Why we care. Managing user access in Google Analytics critical to the security and accuracy of your analytics data. Proper user access management ensures that only authorized users have access to their data and limits access to sensitive information.

Additionally, with the upcoming integration of Google Analytics 4 audience builder in Google Ads, mastering user access management will be important for creating and applying audiences from Google Analytics to Google Ads campaigns.