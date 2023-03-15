Is the waiting list to test drive the new Bing gone? It sure looks that way. We were alerted to this development by a story on Windows Central.

Why we care. Many of us (including me!) have been waiting weeks to gain access to the new Bing. If you were in this group, fire up Microsoft Edge, make your way to Bing and sign in to see if you have access.

No more waiting. Multiple people were able to sign up and gain instant access to the new Bing. They weren’t added to a waitlist, according to Windows Central.

Also, many people who have been on the waitlist now have access.

No official confirmation from Microsoft. We have reached out to Microsoft to confirm and will update this story if we learn more.