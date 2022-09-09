Managing ad campaigns can be daunting and laborious.

Once campaigns are launched you need to actively manage them by monitoring and making adjustments on a regular basis.

This, along with other marketing tasks, can be overwhelming for managers, causing important notifications and optimization opportunities to be missed.

Why use a campaign management tool?

Campaign management software and tools allow advertisers and brands to streamline and automate different aspects of their advertising including planning, execution, bulk editing, sharing, monitoring, reporting and analysis.

Other reasons teams may choose to use management software are:

To save time

Improve efficiency

Make decisions based on visual data

Access multiple platforms with one dashboard

Collaborate with other team members

But when it comes to management tools, there is no one size fits all. Some tools manage search and social, while others only manage search and e-commerce. If you’re with an agency that only manages Google Ads, a tool like Adalysis may be a good choice. On the other hand, if you’re in charge of managing a brand’s Google, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok, and Twitter ads, you’ll have a tougher time finding one solution that meets all of your needs.

Pricing and features

Several platforms such as Marin, Skai, and Quartile don’t have prices listed on their website. But a quick Google search told us that their monthly fees can go up to as much as $2,000 or more.

Management platforms ampd and AdEspresso by Hootsuite seem to be on the lower end of the spectrum, starting at just $49 per month.

It’s also important to note that most platforms base their monthly fees on the total ad spend of the accounts being managed. For example, Adalysis starts at just $99 per month for ad spending up to $50,000 per month. From there, fees are incrementally increased by about $100 per month, with custom quotes provided for portfolios spending above $500,000.

Whether you’re with an agency, working with an in-house team, or as a freelancer, ad campaign management platforms can be a tremendously helpful tool for time management and efficiency.

There are hundreds of tools available to use and new ones are being launched every day. So, in no particular order, we’ve compiled a list of the 28 most popular ones, ranging in platform, price, and features to help you successfully scale and optimize your campaigns.

Here’s a graphic comparing the platforms – but keep reading for more about each platform.

Marin Software a.k.a MarinOne

MarinOne was founded in 2006 and is based in San Francisco Calif. They provide a unified platform for search, social, and e-commerce advertising and management. Features include helping digital marketers convert precise audiences, win new customers, and make better decisions.

Channel integrations:

Google

Bing

Apple Search

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

TikTok

Amazon

Criteo

Instacart

CitrusAd

Target

Pricing: MarinOne has not provided pricing on their website, but prospective users can book a demo on their website for more info.

Skai (formerly Kenshoo)

Skai enables marketers to make smarter decisions and gain better outcomes with actionable intelligence in making customer connections. The platform includes a suite of data-driven products for market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, testing and measurement, enabling brands and agencies to make predictions, improve strategic planning and drive growth on customer channels.

Channel integrations:

AOL

Criteo

DoubleClick

Google

Microsoft

Facebook

Pinterest

Amazon

Instacart

Pricing: Skai has not provided pricing on their website, but prospective users can book a demo on their website for more info.

Quartile

Quartile is an e-commerce cross-channel advertising platform. Built on machine learning technologies, the platform automates and optimizes e-commerce advertising on Google, Facebook, Amazon, Instacart, Walmart, and more. Quartile pairs technology with leading marketing experts who can create a strategy that’s tailored to different business goals.

Channel integrations:

Amazon Advertising

Amazon DSP

Google Search

Google Shopping

Instacart Advertising

Walmart Advertising

Facebook Advertising

Pricing: Quartile has not provided pricing on their website, but prospective users can book a demo on their website for more info.

Adspert

Adspert is based in Berlin and supports e-commerce companies in maximizing their profit on Amazon, eBay, Google and Bing by optimizing their PPC campaigns. Brands and agencies utilize the artificial intelligence algorithm to improve their advertising performance and save time in their day-to-day operations.

Channel integrations:

Amazon

eBay

Google

Microsoft

Pricing: Pricing is in Euros and starts at €99 per month for the lite plan, which manages Amazon ads up to €6,000 in paid sales. Visit their website for more details.

ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor helps brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Channel integrations:

Google

Microsoft

Amazon

eBay

Walmart

Pricing: ChannelAdvisor has not provided pricing on their website, but prospective users can book a demo on their website for more info.

Optmyzr

Founded by former pioneers at Google, Optmyzr helps advanced marketers achieve greatness in their pay-per-click programs. The SaaS-based system’s simplicity, power and innovation automate key tasks and elevate PPC professionals’ capabilities and relevance in the era of digital marketing.

Channel integrations:

Google

Microsoft

Amazon

Facebook

Pricing: Optmyzr starts at $249 per month for managing ad spends up to $10,000. Visit their website for more details.

Pacvue

Pacvue is the enterprise platform for e-commerce advertising, sales, and intelligence. Combining unified retail analytics with the tools needed to take recommended actions, brands and sellers use Pacvue to grow their business across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and other marketplaces.

Channel integrations:

Amazon

Walmart

Criteo

Instacart

Kroger

Pricing: Pacvue has not provided pricing on their website, but prospective users can book a demo on their website for more info.

Intentwise

Intentwise’s technology platform empowers professional advertisers, large-scale aggregators, and high-volume agencies with recommendations, automation, competitive intelligence, and data infrastructure for Amazon, Instacart, Target, Walmart, and more.

Channel integrations:

Amazon

Walmart

Instacart

Criteo

Pricing: Pricing is tiered and starts at $500 per month. Visit their website for more details.

Perpetua

Perpetua provides growth optimization and reporting technology for e-commerce businesses. On the platform, brands and sellers create goals based on strategy and rely on Perpetua’s always-on optimization to execute tactically. Reporting tools will also surface the most important metrics needed in order to quantify and examine the investment of advertising dollars into your business.

Channel integrations:

Amazon

Walmart

Instacart

Target

Pricing: Pricing is tiered and starts at $250 per month for one retail platform and up to $5,000 in ad spend. Visit their website for more details.

bGenius

bGenius bid management software gives online marketers the opportunity to optimize and manage campaigns in different search engines in one system. bGenius was not built for automated bid management, although it is possible. The system provides suggestions based on your input in combination with your Search Advertising, Web Analytics and Back Office data.

Channel integrations:

Google

Microsoft

Facebook

Amazon

Pricing: bGenius has not provided pricing on their website, but prospective users can book a demo on their website for more info.

TapClicks (formerly AdStage)

TapClicks, Inc. is a marketing technology company for agencies, media companies, brands, and enterprises. Its integrated Marketing Operations Platform includes sales enablement, workflow and order management, analytics, and automated reporting -- all within a single intuitive user interface available on demand in the cloud.

Channel integrations:

Google

Microsoft

Amazon

Facebook

Pinterest

Pricing: TapClicks has not provided pricing on their website, but prospective users can book a demo on their website for more info.

emarketing

emarketing is considered one of the largest Google, Microsoft and Amazon partners in Europe. With four offerings repricing.com, intelliAd, intelliTracking and DataFeedManager, emarketing covers the entire marketing value chain (connections to marketplaces, advertising, performance measurement, pricing) for advertisers.

Channel integrations:

Google

Microsoft

Amazon

Pricing: emarketing starts at $349 per month. Visit their website for more details.

ADFERENCE

ADFERENCE launched one of the worlds first Amazon PPC tools that uses automation to optimizes ad campaigns for both sellers and vendors. They are also recognized as one of the largest Google CSS partners in the German-speaking market and part of Amazon's official Solution Provider Network (Amazon SPN).

Channel integrations:

Google

Amazon

Pricing: ADFERENCE starts at 219€ per month. Visit their website for more details.

AdScale

AdScale elevates businesses Google and Facebook campaigns using customer data & AI-Powered marketing. Users can easily run data-driven campaigns across channels on one platform.

Channel integrations:

Google

Facebook

Pricing: AdScale starts at $49 per month. Visit their website for more details.

Loqstoq

Loqstoq unlocks full potential of Google Ads and Facebook Ads to promote Amazon listings. Loqstoq is a fully self-funded, self-directed venture and are looking for user feedback on what features to add to the platform.

Channel integrations:

Google

Facebook

Amazon

Pricing: Loqstoq doesn’t have pricing or membership info on their website, but if you’re interested you can apply to join their private Beta program.

Stackline

Stackline is a retail intelligence and software company founded by a group of industry veterans and headquartered in Seattle, WA. Our technology optimizes e-commerce marketing performance for thousands of the world’s largest brands and retailers.

Channel integrations:

Walmart

Instacart

Amazon

Target

Pricing: Stackline has not provided pricing on their website, but prospective users can book a demo on their website for more info.

Trellis

Trellis helps Amazon e-commerce merchants increase their product sales with an easy-to-use ad optimization platform. Trellis saves time and removes complexity by continually optimizing bids, budgets & keywords to deliver maximum campaign performance.

Channel integrations:

Walmart

Amazon

Google Shopping

Pricing: Trellis starts at $199 per month. Visit their website for more details.

Adchieve

Adchieve works with customers who have a leading position in their market: that fits the winner's brand and status. Therefore, Adchieve's motto is engineering success. Adchieve works together with customers that offer a large and varied assortment and want to stay ahead of their competitors.

Channel integrations:

Google

Google Shopping

Facebook

Amazon

Pricing: Adchieve has not provided pricing on their website, but prospective users can book a demo on their website for more info.

Semrush

Semrushs’ paid marketing tools help annalyze competitors, carry out keyword research, and create compelling ad copy for advertisers looking to automate their campaign management.

Channel integrations:

Google

Microsoft

Amazon

Pricing: Semrush plans starts at $119 per month. Visit their website for more details.

Acquisio

Acquisio provides software that facilitates customer acquisition using ad platforms like Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and Microsoft Advertising. Acquisio was one of the first SaaS companies to apply advanced machine learning technology to advertising. Their high-frequency optimization algorithms perform nearly 2.5 million campaign adjustments per day for 400 clients running over 300,000 campaigns.

Channel integrations:

Google

Microsoft

Facebook

Pricing: Acquisio has not provided pricing on their website, but prospective users can book a demo on their website for more info.

Karooya

Karooya builds products to help minimize some of the repetitive tasks in PPC campaign management. We help GoogleAds and Microsoft Ads advertisers eliminate wasted ad spend on irrelevant traffic to their campaigns, with ourNegative Keywords Tool.

Channel integrations:

Google

Microsoft

Pricing: Karooya has a free plan available. If you’re interested, visit their website for more info.

Teikametrics

Teikametrics is building the first Marketplace Optimization Platform that helps thousands of sellers and brand owners easily optimize their performance, across the most valuable marketplaces and business verticals.

Channel integrations:

Amazon

Walmart

Target

Pricing: Teikametrics has a free plan available. If you’re interested, visit their website for more info.

Treadswell

Tradeswell is the operating system for real-time commerce. They operate through a quantitative trading platform that uses real-time algorithms and insights, to reveal and execute the optimal actions companies need to grow.

Channel integrations:

Google

Facebook

Amazon

Walmart

Target

Pricing: Treadswell has not provided pricing on their website, but prospective users can book a demo on their website for more info.

Ampd

Ampd is the ad automation toolkit that puts Google Ads to work for business. We offer the fastest, simplest, mosteffective way to amplify your efforts and ad dollars.

Channel integrations:

Google

Pricing: Ampd plans starts at $97 per month. Visit their website for more details.

Jungle Scout

Jungle Scout is an all-in-one platform for selling on Amazon. Founded in 2015 as the first Amazon product research tool, Jungle Scout today features a full suite of management solutions and powerful market intelligence to help entrepreneurs and brands manage their Amazon businesses.

Channel integrations:

Amazon

Walmart

Pricing: Ampd plans starts at $29 per month. Visit their website for more details.

AdEspresso

Using AdEspresso customers can split test every aspect of their Facebook Ads Campaigns, discovering which creatives and demographic targets deliver the best result. AdEspresso also performs conversion tracking on external websites allowing users to optimize by leads & customer acquisitions.

Channel integrations:

Google

Facebook

Pricing: AdEspresso plans starts at $49 per month. Visit their website for more details.

Madgicx

Madgicx is an Autonomous Ad Optimization Platform for Facebook, Instagram and Google ads.

Channel integrations:

Google

Facebook

Pricing: Madgicx plans starts at $149 per month. Visit their website for more details.

Adalysis

Adalysis is a workflow suite for Google Ads & Bing Ads. The platform scans your data and automatically creates recommendations for you to take to improve your PPC performance. The analysis and recommendations span your account from ad testing to n-grams to budget spend rates, and much more.

Channel integrations:

Google

Microsoft

Pricing: Adalysis plans start at $99 per month. Visit their website for more details.

