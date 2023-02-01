Search Engine Land’s updated What is PPC guide is now available
The evolution of PPC in recent years calls for an updated guide. Our improved version will bring you up to speed.
Nicole Farley on February 1, 2023 at 11:00 am | Reading time: 1 minute
Whether you are a small business owner new to digital marketing, or a novice looking to expand your paid advertising skills, understanding the basics of PPC is essential to enhancing your results and improving your website’s performance.
The advancement of PPC in the past five years is evident. This revised guide offers enhanced insights on:
- New campaign types
- Bidding strategies
- Machine learning best practices
- Assets
As an added benefit, this guide also features extra sections on:
- Jumpstarting ads on emerging platforms like TikTok, Microsoft, and LinkedIn
- Keyword research in the age of automation
- Top acronyms and terms
- Ad copy and RSAs
Our revamped PPC guide equips you with the necessary knowledge to effectively advertise your business online in 2023.
Check out the guide here.
Related stories
New on Search Engine Land