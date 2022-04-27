SERP feature trends every SEO must know
How can you leverage SERP features to increase your visibility on search and reach more of your target audience?
Digital Marketing Depot on April 27, 2022 at 8:09 am
Every time you type a question into Google, the results page can look completely different. Think videos, images, ads, graphs, and related questions.
Today there are more than 40 different interactive elements or SERP features that can appear. These responsive results offer an improved user experience, but pose a real challenge to search engine optimization (SEO).
So, how can you know what SERP features should be at the forefront of your strategic planning? In this report, Similarweb analyzed the most popular SERP features across various industries. It covers
- Best practices to help you rank for key SERP features
- Important factors that influence search behavior
- Varying trends and growth rates of SERP features
- Which SERP features are most prominent by industry
- How branded and non-branded search impact SERP
Read it now to find out the best strategies to leverage and how.