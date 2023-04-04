Measuring campaign success is critical now more than ever.

Calculating the incremental lift and the resulting value that campaigns provide is a great way to assess the impact of your marketing tactics and improve the performance of channels and ROI.

So, what is incrementally, and how do you measure campaign effectiveness using incrementality testing and optimize them for success?

Register today for “Demystifying ‘Incrementality’ for Marketing Success,” presented by iQuanti.

Click here to view more Search Engine Land webinars.