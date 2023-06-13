QR codes have become a powerful tool for driving user engagement and seamless experiences. But are you harnessing their full potential? During this webinar, we’ll dive into the art of designing QR codes to ensure maximum scanning efficiency. Learn how to create visually captivating codes that entice users and make your app stand out from the competition.

QR marketing expert, Scott Allan, Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer at URLgenius, will guide you through the potential pitfalls to avoid, ensuring your QR codes lead to tangible results.

Register and attend “Supercharge Your Customer Experience with the Power of QR Codes,” presented by URLgenius.

Click here to view more Search Engine Land webinars.