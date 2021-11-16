The Microsoft Audience Network expands to 18 new markets
Advertisers can now reach more audiences in Europe, Central and South America.
George Nguyen on November 16, 2021 at 10:09 am
Microsoft Audience Ads are now available to all customers in Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Venezuela, the company announced Tuesday. Prior to this update, this native ad product was only available in the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand and the UK.
Why we care
Microsoft Audience Ads appear on the Microsoft Audience Network, which includes sites like MSN, Outlook.com, Microsoft Edge and other Microsoft Advertising partners. Now that the Microsoft Audience Network can reach more audiences around the world, it’s more useful to more advertisers.
Recent news about the Microsoft Audience Network
- The Microsoft Audience Network now prohibits gambling, lawsuit, health supplement and end-of-life ads
- Video and vertical-based product ads pilots arrive on Microsoft Audience Network
- Facebook Import is now available in Microsoft Advertising