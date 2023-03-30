Twitter intends to impose a $1,000 monthly verification fee on organizations but will exempt its top 500 advertisers and the 10,000 most-followed organizations with prior verification, as per an internal document acquired by The Times.

The document also indicates that all accounts purchasing verification will undergo a review to ensure they are not engaging in impersonation.

Why we care. Musk’s plans to charge organizations for verification could potentially impact their social media marketing strategy. A verification badge would typically be a valuable tool for businesses as it helps to establish their legitimacy and credibility on the platform. It indicates that their account is authentic, and helps to build trust with their audience.

If Twitter is now charging for verification, it may make it more difficult for smaller or emerging businesses to obtain the badge, which could affect their ability to attract and retain followers. Additionally, the fact that Twitter is making exceptions for its top advertisers may create an uneven playing field, with larger organizations having an advantage over smaller ones.

The Twitstorm Timeline. Announcements from Twitter have been relatively quiet as of late. But here are some of the biggest changes (and reversal of said changes) since Musk took over: