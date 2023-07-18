Bing Chat now supports visual search, which means you can now upload a photo or take a picture and have Bing Chat respond with answers around those visuals. “Visual Search in Bing Chat is rolling out now on desktop and mobile,” Microsoft Bing posted on its blog.

What it looks like. Here is a video of it in action on the mobile interface of Bing Chat:

Here is how it works on the desktop interface of Bing Chat:

Why we care. Visual search is a big part of search in general, Bing Search added this feature back in 2018, while Google has Google Lens. Google also just rolled out Google Lens in Bard last week. Bing Chat was testing this feature for over a month.

If you want to ask Bing Chat more details about what you are seeing or on a screenshot you have access to, you can now do so.

Bridging visual and search with AI can be a lot of fun but don’t trust everything you see on these AI search features, they still can hallucinate.