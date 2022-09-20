Webinar: CDP must-haves for your budget
First-party data management strategies that keep your customers' data safe and your business booming.
Cynthia Ramsaran on September 20, 2022 at 5:58 pm | Reading time: 1 minute
What’s best for you? A CDP out-of-the-box? Building a customer data solution yourself? There’s merit in both options, and this webinar is here to help you narrow down what’s best for your business.
Register today for “How to Decide to Build or Buy: A Customer Data Management Checklist,” presented by Acquia.