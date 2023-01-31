With the inevitable demise of cookies, marketers are scrambling for ways to deliver personalized experiences with user consent, all without compromising convenience or security. Today, many are turning to the login box as a critical first step in executing an effective first-party data strategy. It’s no longer just a security requirement – it’s now the doorway into their brand’s digital user experience.

Join Salman Ladha, senior product marketing manager from Okta, as he shares techniques that marketing and digital teams can use to remove friction from their login experience – leading to improved acquisition, retention, and increased revenues.

Register today for “Kickstart Your First-Party Data Strategy,” presented by Okta.

Click here to view more Search Engine Land webinars.