YouTube year in review: The top 10 ads of 2022
YouTube has been a major player in marketing for a while, and this year was no exception.
If you’re still on the fence about whether or not video ads are a good idea for your brand, you shouldn’t be. Coming into 2023, it’s more important than ever to consider all platforms and ad types; and video advertising should be at the top of that list. Here are three reasons why you should be creating video ads for your brand.
- Video ads are more engaging than traditional ads
- Video ads reach a larger audience than traditional ads
- Video is an effective way to communicate your brand message
But creating a good video ad is easier said than done. If you’re looking for inspiration, check out the top 10 most-watched YouTube ads from 2022. From funny commercials to moving stories, these campaigns definitely left an impression.
Why we care. Video ads are more relevant than ever. Bottom line- if you’re not creating videos, you’re missing out on more than just views.
Amazon Super Bowl LVI Ad with Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost (U.S.)
69 million views
Telecom Egypt Ramadan 2022 Announcement (Egypt)
65 million views
Clash of Clans: Clan Capital (U.S.)
52 million views
Apple: MacBook Air (U.S.)
41 million views
Hyundai Worldwide: Goal of the Century x BTS (U.S.)
40 million views
Imagine Your Korea (Korea)
102 million views
HBO Max: “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” trailer (U.S.)
27 million views
Netflix: “All of Us Are Dead” trailer (U.S.)
22 million views
Chevrolet Brasil: Zé & Zê – Feita Pra Mim (Brazil)
21 million views
Squarespace: Sally’s Seashells Super Bowl ad (U.S.)
21 million views
