If you’re still on the fence about whether or not video ads are a good idea for your brand, you shouldn’t be. Coming into 2023, it’s more important than ever to consider all platforms and ad types; and video advertising should be at the top of that list. Here are three reasons why you should be creating video ads for your brand.

Video ads are more engaging than traditional ads

Video ads reach a larger audience than traditional ads

Video is an effective way to communicate your brand message

But creating a good video ad is easier said than done. If you’re looking for inspiration, check out the top 10 most-watched YouTube ads from 2022. From funny commercials to moving stories, these campaigns definitely left an impression.

Why we care. Video ads are more relevant than ever. Bottom line- if you’re not creating videos, you’re missing out on more than just views.

Amazon Super Bowl LVI Ad with Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost (U.S.)

69 million views

Telecom Egypt Ramadan 2022 Announcement (Egypt)

65 million views

Clash of Clans: Clan Capital (U.S.)

52 million views

Apple: MacBook Air (U.S.)

41 million views

Hyundai Worldwide: Goal of the Century x BTS (U.S.)

40 million views

Imagine Your Korea (Korea)

102 million views

HBO Max: “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” trailer (U.S.)

27 million views

Netflix: “All of Us Are Dead” trailer (U.S.)

22 million views

Chevrolet Brasil: Zé & Zê – Feita Pra Mim (Brazil)

21 million views

Squarespace: Sally’s Seashells Super Bowl ad (U.S.)

21 million views

About The Author Nicole Farley Nicole Farley is an editor for Search Engine Land covering all things PPC. In addition to being a Marine Corps veteran, she has an extensive background in digital marketing, an MBA and a penchant for true crime, podcasts, travel, and snacks.