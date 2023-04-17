Google is looking into an issue in Merchant Center where some advertisers may see a “Circumventing systems” message in their ads.

What’s going on. The glitch was first noticed and posted to Twitter by @ruthiebos.

Hi @adsliaison , I wonder could you advise if there is a glitch at the moment with Google ads regarding “Circumventing systems”? We’ve had a number of ads disapproved for this reason randomly without making any changes to the account or campaigns in recent day? TIA 😊#googleads — Ruth (@ruthiebos) April 17, 2023

Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin responded that the team was looking into it.

Thanks for your patience as I looked into this. Our teams are aware and are investigating. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) April 17, 2023

Why we care. If you see an error message in your Google Ad or Merchant Center account, be advised that there may be a glitch. You may want to follow Marvin on Twitter to be notified when/if there is a fix.