Google investigating Merchant Center ad disapprovals
It's unclear if the issue is due to a glitch, but Google is looking into it. There is no ETA for a fix.
Nicole Farley on April 17, 2023 at 3:40 pm | Reading time: 1 minute
Google is looking into an issue in Merchant Center where some advertisers may see a “Circumventing systems” message in their ads.
What’s going on. The glitch was first noticed and posted to Twitter by @ruthiebos.
Google Ads Liaison Ginny Marvin responded that the team was looking into it.
Why we care. If you see an error message in your Google Ad or Merchant Center account, be advised that there may be a glitch. You may want to follow Marvin on Twitter to be notified when/if there is a fix.
Related stories
New on Search Engine Land