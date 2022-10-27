Google Ads podcast placement now available
In the US, YouTube is the second most frequently used service for consuming podcasts.
Nicole Farley on October 27, 2022 at 3:25 pm | Reading time: 1 minute
Google advertisers can now advertise on podcasts.
Yep, announced today, “advertisers can now align their ads with podcast content globally. Simply create an audio or video campaign and select “Podcast” as a placement.”
Why we care. Last month we reported on three new audio, shopping, and streaming features available to YouTube advertisers. Today advertisers can officially select “podcast” as their preferred placement.
