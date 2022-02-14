Google has launched related search for content pages, a new AdSense feature that displays search terms related to the content of the pages users are reading, the company announced Monday.

An example of AdSense’s related search for content pages. Image: Google.

Why we care. The main benefit here is that you may be able to get more ad revenue by directing users to your internal search results, where AdSense will show them more ads.

Additionally, this is somewhat similar to “related articles” widgets, which means that it can encourage users to explore more of your content.

How it works. Related search for content pages is an AdSense for search feature, meaning that it’s designed to monetize your internal site search results.

Site owners can create related search units in their AdSense account and stylize them to match their site. Then, they can add the related search unit to their site with a simple code change.

About The Author George Nguyen George Nguyen is an editor for Search Engine Land, covering organic search, podcasting and e-commerce. His background is in journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host and public school teacher.