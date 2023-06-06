Google has added six new dimensions and metrics in the new Google Analytics 4 audience builder. These metrics should help you track your website metrics and goals in more detail using the audience builder tool.

New metrics and dimensions. The five new dimensions added to the audience builder in Google Analytics 4 include:

Country

Manual term (UTM Term)

Mobile device info

Minute

New vs Returning

The new metric added to the audience builder in Google Analytics 4 include:

Session duration

Why we care. As we get closer to the deadline when Universal Analytics 3 will stop collecting data and Google Analytics 4 will replace it, we see Google continue to bring more and more features to GA4. We are only a few weeks away from that deadline now.