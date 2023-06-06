Google Analytics 4 audience builder gains six new dimensions and metrics
The new metrics include country, manual term, mobile device info, minute, new vs returning and session duration.
Barry Schwartz on June 6, 2023 at 6:44 am | Reading time: 1 minute
Google has added six new dimensions and metrics in the new Google Analytics 4 audience builder. These metrics should help you track your website metrics and goals in more detail using the audience builder tool.
New metrics and dimensions. The five new dimensions added to the audience builder in Google Analytics 4 include:
- Country
- Manual term (UTM Term)
- Mobile device info
- Minute
- New vs Returning
The new metric added to the audience builder in Google Analytics 4 include:
- Session duration
Why we care. As we get closer to the deadline when Universal Analytics 3 will stop collecting data and Google Analytics 4 will replace it, we see Google continue to bring more and more features to GA4. We are only a few weeks away from that deadline now.
