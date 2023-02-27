Google’s Search Ads Week kicked off with two new tools to help advertisers deliver faster creatives and better performance.

Create new assets with Google’s AI

New customer acquisition goals

A couple of Search Week product updates: Automatically created assets are now available to all advertisers in English as an open beta & the new customer acquisition goal is now fully rolled out for Search campaigns: — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) February 27, 2023

Create new assets with Google’s AI. Google’s goal is to help advertisers deliver effective ads to their target audience by having a variety of relevant creative assets available. To achieve this, they now offer a setting called “automatically created assets” which generates new ad components based on an advertiser’s existing assets and landing page. This setting allows responsive search ads to show potential customers the best combination of assets.

Now, the open beta for automatically generated assets is available to all advertisers in English. Early adopters who have used this feature for headlines and descriptions have seen an average increase of 2% in conversions, with a similar cost per conversion, for ad groups that use responsive search ads.

New improvements coming to assets. As part of this update, the following improvements will roll out in the coming weeks:

Ad Strength will take into account both automatically created assets and your existing assets when determining your rating.

Automatically created assets will use inputs you’ve provided such as your keywords to customize your headlines and improve their relevance to the query when it’s predicted to improve performance.

You’ll also be able to remove any automatically created assets that you’d prefer not to include in your ads.

Additional languages for automatically created assets will be launched later this year.

Connect with new customers on Search. A new customer acquisition goal for Search campaigns has been launched globally. This goal utilizes Smart Bidding and first-party data to optimize campaigns and attract new customers during peak periods. By combining the new customer acquisition goal with bidding strategies like Maximize conversion value with a target ROAS, advertisers can prioritize and target high-value customers.

Early adopters. Numerous businesses have already utilized this goal to reach out to potential new customers. Baltic Born, a fashion retailer, is an example of one such business with an ambitious revenue growth target. To expand their customer base beyond repeat customers in a highly competitive market, Baltic Born implemented the new customer acquisition goal for Search along with a target ROAS value-based bid strategy. As a result, they were able to achieve a 73% increase in new customers and a 36% rise in revenue.

The new customer acquisition goal has two modes that help you to reach your campaign goals:

Value New Customer: Bid higher for new customers than for existing customers.

New Customers Only: Bid for new customers only.

Dig deeper. You can read more about the new tools on the Google Ads Help website. You can also register for Search Ads Week here.

Why we care. The new tools make it easier for advertisers to expand your customer base and grow your business by connecting with potential new customers. The goal utilizes Smart Bidding and first-party data to optimize campaigns during peak periods, making it easier for businesses to prioritize and find high-value customers.