Google is rolling out a new Shopping tab within Google Search Console that contains more information about your product snippets, merchant listings and shopping tab listings in Google Search.

What is new. Google announced “eligible online store owners that have implemented product markup will see a new section called Shopping tab listings.” This is rolling out “gradually over the next few weeks,” Google said, “so you might not see any changes for now.”

What it looks like. Here is a screenshot of this screen:

How to access it. If you are an eligible merchant, you can access this feature at google.com/search-console/shopping-tab-listings.

More information. Google wrote “From there, merchants will be able to easily create a Merchant Center account using a simplified assisted sign-up process without the need to re-verify website ownership. With this new option, there is no need to submit a product feed; merchants only need to keep product structured data up-to-date. This streamlined experience will get products quickly on the Shopping tab on Google and help merchants reach people looking for products.”

Why we care. More information from Google on how well you are performing in Google Search, especially as we approach the holiday shopping season, is super useful. So dig in and see how your products are performing in Google Search and see where you can optimize as the holiday shopping season kicks into gear.